Bellevue University sustainability lab starts to put down roots

“If you think about what a university is supposed to be, they are supposed to be that sort of interaction between people with diverse ideas,” Pinkerton said.

Tyler Moore, assistant professor of biology, said he likes the ability the greenhouse has to grow plants to get out into the community.

“We can get more people seeing more insects and I think having more biological experiences gets more people excited about science,” Moore said.

Moore said he likes the idea of teaching classes in a more personable way.

“We have a cool spot out here that is like a little ecosystem, where you can come out and do some cool projects,” Moore said.

Kyndt said the lab will be a place for students to set up experiments that could fail.

“If you read from a textbook it looks like everything goes perfect and if you follow the protocol it works, but putting everything in real life in an outdoor situation, things will fail,” Kyndt said.

The greenhouse itself is split in two sides, one where its plants are native to Nebraska and the other, more of a tropical climate with succulents, bananas and the potential for a coconut palm tree.

Bellevue University is currently working with Milkweed Matters and Green Bellevue on utilizing the sustainability lab and hopes to partner with more organizations in the future.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.