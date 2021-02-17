Bellevue University to host financial aid webinar series

Bellevue University’s Scholarships and Grants Department has teamed up with the EducationQuest Foundation of Nebraska to offer a weekly webinar series titled Financial Fridays.

The partnership honors February as Financial Aid Awareness Month.

The series will feature five 20-minute live video sessions on a wide array of topics related to financial aid. There is no fee to participate.

The first two sessions were held Feb. 12. Two additional sessions will be held Friday, Feb. 19 at noon and 4 p.m. The final session will be held Friday, Feb. 26 at noon.

“These quick 20-minute sessions are meant to provide high-level information to prompt students to want to ask more questions related to financial aid,” Johnna Hargens-Brown, Director of Scholarships & Grants at Bellevue University, said in a released statement.

In an interview, Hargens-Brown said there is nothing wrong with a student taking on loans, should it be used in the right way.

“It’s not an income, you know, it’s not an income at all because you’re paying it back,” Hargens-Brown said.

She said she wants Bellevue students to know the amount of loans they need and the implications behind them.