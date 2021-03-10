Bellevue University to host virtual entrepreneur panel

Bellevue University will host a free virtual panel discussion “Mentoring: The Secret Ingredient for Business” at 6 p.m. on March 23.
The 60-minute webinar will feature two Bellevue University alumni Graeme Eaglesham and Mike Smith with their respective mentors.
Both Eaglesham and Smith participated in the Tom and Annie Pratt Entrepreneurial Award Program at Bellevue University.
Applicants of the program with winning proposals can receive awards of up to $5,000.
Recipients also make connections, receive faculty mentoring and Bellevue University recognition.
Eaglesham, who received the Pratt Award in 2018 and then completed a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management in 2019, took his passion and expertise in soccer and transformed it into Future Kids — a nonprofit organization that provides affordable after-school soccer programs for youth in underserved communities.
Smith, who received the Pratt Award in 2017 and 2019, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Bellevue University before he launched his business Dauntless Modern Grooming, a hair care brand, in 2019.
Bellevue University Assistant Professor Merrill Johnson said business owners are the ones who are out in the world making it happen.
He said the marketplace determines how well entrepreneurs end up doing.
“We think having a mentor in business is helpful because you need someone as a sounding board, you need someone who can at least hear you out and give you a second opinion,” Johnson said. “Ultimately it’s still up to the business owner to make the decision.”
He said the university will try to identify what a business owner’s strengths and interests are and try to match them up with the best available mentor.
“We go across the whole university to find mentors, sometimes we go outside of the university to find appropriate mentors as well, that we think that could give business owners the best assistance,” Johnson said.
He said, depending on the structure, having a mentor could be helpful to keep on task.
“Every three months in our program the expectation is to sit down with a mentor and here’s the checklist,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the checklist is akin to a list of dos and don’ts moving forward.
“We also try to play the role of trying to connect them with additional resources,” Johnson said. “We realized this program is only one year in duration, so these business owners could benefit from mentors outside of this relationship and would encourage them to foster relationships with people beyond this for mentors.”
He said business owners needs will continue to evolve and go beyond the Pratt program.
To register for the free webinar, visit bellevue.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6YwciqiOTaSnpQLK5is2YQ.