Bellevue University to host virtual entrepreneur panel

He said the marketplace determines how well entrepreneurs end up doing.

“We think having a mentor in business is helpful because you need someone as a sounding board, you need someone who can at least hear you out and give you a second opinion,” Johnson said. “Ultimately it’s still up to the business owner to make the decision.”

He said the university will try to identify what a business owner’s strengths and interests are and try to match them up with the best available mentor.

“We go across the whole university to find mentors, sometimes we go outside of the university to find appropriate mentors as well, that we think that could give business owners the best assistance,” Johnson said.

He said, depending on the structure, having a mentor could be helpful to keep on task.

“Every three months in our program the expectation is to sit down with a mentor and here’s the checklist,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the checklist is akin to a list of dos and don’ts moving forward.