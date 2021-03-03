Bellevue University to host webinar series to help cope with stress

Richardson said in an interview one of the things the university wants to do for its students is to make sure it is providing an environment that is helpful to their overall school experience.

“A lot of those the transitioning veterans that are just getting ready to leave after four years after six years, 12, or even after retirement, there’s a lot of issues that they deal with that they pushed off while they were serving in the military,” Richardson said.

Richardson said it could become difficult balancing school with military operations.

Choquette just got back from a two-week tour at Fort Riley and is about to embark on a nine- to 10-month deployment in Africa.

“I’ve got a foot kind of in everything, I’m taking classes and I’m an athlete,” Choquette said. “I also am the president of the veterans organization and then I still have my guard requirements.”

He said this balancing act can be stressful at times.