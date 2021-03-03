Bellevue University to host webinar series to help cope with stress

Bellevue University will host a free webinar series focused on dealing with common stressors associated with daily life during the pandemic.
The first 45-minute session will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The topic will be on resiliency. The event will feature two speakers: Bellevue University faculty member Jon Kayne and resilience trainer and performance consultant Neil Wattier.
This series is run through the Bellevue University Student Veteran Services Series and is free and open to the community.
The program is tailored to the concerns of military students, including those who are soon to or recently transitioned and are balancing career, family and personal and professional goals.
Each session of the series will feature a different theme.
“This series will be especially beneficial for military members going to school and their families,” Cody Choquette, Bellevue University student and commander of the Student Veterans Organization, said in a released statement. “During the pandemic, people might experience extra stress, so we wanted to provide a resource for military families to help them relieve some of those added pressures.”
“In this inspiring 45-minute conversation, Kayne will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and how it can affect the demands of work, family and education goals,” Jerome Richardson, director of the Military Veteran Services Center, said through a press release. “Resiliency training coach Neil Wattier will share ways to become more resilient to the constant stressors and daily challenges of this time.”
Richardson said in an interview one of the things the university wants to do for its students is to make sure it is providing an environment that is helpful to their overall school experience.
“A lot of those the transitioning veterans that are just getting ready to leave after four years after six years, 12, or even after retirement, there’s a lot of issues that they deal with that they pushed off while they were serving in the military,” Richardson said.
Richardson said it could become difficult balancing school with military operations.
Choquette just got back from a two-week tour at Fort Riley and is about to embark on a nine- to 10-month deployment in Africa.
“I’ve got a foot kind of in everything, I’m taking classes and I’m an athlete,” Choquette said. “I also am the president of the veterans organization and then I still have my guard requirements.”
He said this balancing act can be stressful at times.
“That’s one of the main reasons we decided that this topic should be first along with all this COVID that’s going on because every soldier has a different situation, but if we can try to manage how they deal with those situations and get them positively to deal with those situations, that should really help them,” Choquette said.
Future topics and dates for the webinar series will be announced at a later date.
The first session Thursday will be available via Zoom at bellevue.zoom.us/j/98324627289. The session will also be available on demand.
Richardson said those interested in giving feedback on the program and future topics can send feedback to mvsc@bellevue.edu.
“We really want to focus on what we can do to help our students become more successful, but those topic, ideas can come from anywhere, we certainly will look and consider all topics,” Richardson said.