Bellevue University to host year-long motivational series

Bellevue University is set to begin a New year-long series that aims to motivate anyone that watches to change their lives for the better.

“Tuesday Takeaways,” a free weekly series of inspiration, encouragement and practical tips presented by world-renowned speaker Ryan Avery, will be free to not only Bellevue University students, but to anyone who wants to participate.

The series kicked off Jan. 2 and the video series will be hosted on Bellevue University’s corporate learning website each Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Once participants register they can attend the sessions weekly, or as often as they’d like.

Jim Nekuda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, said the idea for the video series originated when the university began to search for a new theme to help engage adult learners and the community.

He said someone suggested Avery as a potential speaker for the year and the program brought him in for a virtual event.

Avery created a 30-minute webinar for the university and it centered on how to make one’s life better and how to do it virtually.

“He was so well-received and the feedback was tremendous for the September series,” Nekuda said.