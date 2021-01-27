Bellevue University to host year-long motivational series

Bellevue University is set to begin a New year-long series that aims to motivate anyone that watches to change their lives for the better.
“Tuesday Takeaways,” a free weekly series of inspiration, encouragement and practical tips presented by world-renowned speaker Ryan Avery, will be free to not only Bellevue University students, but to anyone who wants to participate.
The series kicked off Jan. 2 and the video series will be hosted on Bellevue University’s corporate learning website each Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Once participants register they can attend the sessions weekly, or as often as they’d like.
Jim Nekuda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, said the idea for the video series originated when the university began to search for a new theme to help engage adult learners and the community.
He said someone suggested Avery as a potential speaker for the year and the program brought him in for a virtual event.
Avery created a 30-minute webinar for the university and it centered on how to make one’s life better and how to do it virtually.
“He was so well-received and the feedback was tremendous for the September series,” Nekuda said.
He said the university immediately engaged with Avery on an idea to interact with an audience moving forward.
Each week, Avery will bring a new topic to the table, and that some weeks there will be a follow-up to a previous topic.
Nekuda said the follow-up allows for more engagement from the audience.
“This is for everybody, this is for a business owner, this is for a mom struggling to figure out how to balance the kids and work,” Nekuda said.
The video session will be 15 minutes long, which Nekuda said is the optimal time for people to tune in.
“When you’re with Ryan and you’re on one of these presentations that 15 minutes goes like that, I mean, it’s just amazing, really fast but you absorb so much,” Nekuda said.
“We can all spare 15 minutes, I think we daydream a lot more than 15 minutes and we spend, you know, that much scrolling through our feeds, whether on Facebook or Twitter.”
Nekuda stressed that this series is open to anyone looking to succeed in 2021 and beyond.
To register for Tuesday Takeaways with Ryan Avery, visit reallearningtuesdays.com.