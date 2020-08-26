Bellevue University to provide census assistance

The deadline to complete the 2020 U.S. Census is approaching and the Bellevue University Library is offering free assistance to those who need help completing the census.
Document Delivery Specialist Allie O’Connor is heading the census event at the BU library.
She said one of the target groups the library is hoping to help out with census is military families new to Bellevue.
“We’re hoping that some of the new military families that have just come in over the summer that may not have had a chance to do it when they left their former assignment,” O’Connor said.
Two library staff members will be census employees at the event to help with any questions and another two employees will be present that are bilingual in English and Spanish.
Another target group for the event is for those that are disabled and might not be able to complete the census through the computer or over the phone.
She said it is important for people to fill out the census because the numbers collected determine representation in the Nebraska Unicameral, U.S Congress and Senate.
Census number can affect funding for the next 10 years.
The deadline for the census before the coronavirus pandemic broke out was July. 31. Now the deadline is Sept. 26.
O’Connor said she hopes BU’s census event can act as a jump start for some people to complete the census.
The community event will be held form 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10, outside the front entrance of the Freeman Lozier Library located at 1028 Bruin Blvd.
Staff from the U.S. Census and Bellevue University will be on hand to answer questions or assist individuals. Accessible parking is available and a ramp is available for those who need it.
Additional parking is available south of the Bellevue University Durham Administration Building.
Face masks must be worn (and will be available, if necessary) and physical distancing will be observed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!