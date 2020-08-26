Bellevue University to provide census assistance

The deadline to complete the 2020 U.S. Census is approaching and the Bellevue University Library is offering free assistance to those who need help completing the census.

Document Delivery Specialist Allie O’Connor is heading the census event at the BU library.

She said one of the target groups the library is hoping to help out with census is military families new to Bellevue.

“We’re hoping that some of the new military families that have just come in over the summer that may not have had a chance to do it when they left their former assignment,” O’Connor said.

Two library staff members will be census employees at the event to help with any questions and another two employees will be present that are bilingual in English and Spanish.

Another target group for the event is for those that are disabled and might not be able to complete the census through the computer or over the phone.

She said it is important for people to fill out the census because the numbers collected determine representation in the Nebraska Unicameral, U.S Congress and Senate.

Census number can affect funding for the next 10 years.