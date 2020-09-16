Bellevue VFW Post 2280 to hold Remembrance Day ceremony

The Honor Guard of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2280 will hold a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 — National POW/MIA Remembrance Day — at Washington Park in Bellevue.

The ceremony has been held at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home for many years. This year, however, for residents’ safety due to the current pandemic conditions, the event is going to be held at Washington Park (the original veterans park in Bellevue) to allow the general community to view it as well.

The ceremony typically takes between 10 and 15 minutes, with the members remaining for some time after the ceremony to answer any questions attendees may have.

This ceremony will highlight those names of Nebraskans still unaccounted for and explain the purpose of this day of remembrance.