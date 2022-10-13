 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bellevue West alumnus named to league first team after freshman season at UNO

Super-State basketball portraits 3.22

Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler is shown in 2021

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Lincoln Journal Star

Following a breakout freshman season, UNO forward Frankie Fidler was named to the preseason All-Summit League first team Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Bellevue West graduate averaged 12.9 points per game and hit a pair of game-winning shots at the buzzer in league play.

He shot 48.6% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range and 82.4% from the foul line. He scored in double figures 19 times and twice scored at least 35 points, including a 37-point performance against North Dakota.

Oral Roberts is picked to win the men's title as defending champ South Dakota State, which was unbeaten in the Summit last season, is second. Oral Roberts is the preseason favorite for the first time since 2011.

UNO, under first-year coach Chris Crutchfield, was picked to finish ninth. The Mavs are coming off a 5-25 season.

