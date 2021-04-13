Bellevue West and East compete at DECA state conference

Bellevue East and Bellevue West high schools competed in the Virtual Nebraska DECA State Career Development Conference on March 18 and 19, 2021.
Bellevue West DECA:
Below are results for the students who competed and made it to the top eight of their events. *National Qualifiers
*Isaiah Bochtler, Ava Nerland-La Fontant, and Huja Sange: First in Independent Business Plan.
*Jessica Carrier and Conner Schreck: Second in Start-up Business Plan.
*Reece Flores: Second in Principles of Marketing.
*Ty Kiviniemi: Third in Entrepreneurship.
*Connor Wood: Third in Personal Financial Literacy.
Huja Sange: Fifth in Personal Financial Literacy.
Presley Liberty: Sixth in Sports and Entertainment Marketing.
Conner Schreck: Seventh in Food Marketing.
Cole Hoppe: Eighth in Sports and Entertainment Marketing.
Alysia Stubblefield: Eighth in Apparel and Accessories Marketing.
Bellevue East DECA:
State DECA Winners and International Career Development Conference Qualifiers are:
First Place State Winners
Individual Series:
Marissa Danauskas — Quick Serve Restaurant Management.
Jessica Sunclades — Restaurant Food Service Management.
Written Projects:
Community Giving Project — Team of Marissa Danauskas, Chloe Garcia and Marianne Timmins.
Entrepreneurship Start-Up Business Plan — Team of Jah’Veya Davis and Piper Policky.
Second Place State Winners
Individual Series:
Juan Jimenez — Accounting Applications Series.
Ciara Stueve — Apparel and Accessories Marketing.
Third Place State Winners
Individual Series:
Marianne Timmins — Quick Serve Restaurant Management.
Eighth Place Individual Winners
Piper Policky — Restaurant Food Service Marketing.
Sienna Feliciano — Retail Merchandising Series.