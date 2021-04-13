Bellevue West art students excel in scholastic competition

Bellevue West High School is no stranger to accolades.

This time around its the humanities students that are getting the chance to show their work to the community.

Each year, Bellevue West art students get the chance to have their work evaluated by a panel of judges for the Scholastic Art and Writing competition.

The judges then evaluate each piece of art based on three criteria: originality, technical skill and emergence of a personal voice or vision.

Paula Yoachim, art teacher at Bellevue West, said this year is by far the most successful in regards to the amount of awards and national qualifiers.

Bellevue West art students received 26 awards with two art pieces moving on to the national level of the competition.

Students were awarded three levels of awards: Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention.

Every year student work is better than the last, Yoachim said.

“It’s just great they are getting the recognition for the work they put in their art,” she said.