Bellevue West art students excel in scholastic competition

Bellevue West High School is no stranger to accolades.
This time around its the humanities students that are getting the chance to show their work to the community.
Each year, Bellevue West art students get the chance to have their work evaluated by a panel of judges for the Scholastic Art and Writing competition.
The judges then evaluate each piece of art based on three criteria: originality, technical skill and emergence of a personal voice or vision.
Paula Yoachim, art teacher at Bellevue West, said this year is by far the most successful in regards to the amount of awards and national qualifiers.
Bellevue West art students received 26 awards with two art pieces moving on to the national level of the competition.
Students were awarded three levels of awards: Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention.
Every year student work is better than the last, Yoachim said.
“It’s just great they are getting the recognition for the work they put in their art,” she said.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program was established in 1923 and has aimed to foster the creativity and talent of millions of students, including distinguished alumni Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates, Kent Bellows and Andy Warhol, all of whom received recognition in the Awards when they were teens.
The Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska is a statewide visual art competition hosted by Omaha Public Schools.
Bellevue West art students were able to showcase their artwork to the public at an art show and awards ceremony on April 9 at the high school.
The following is the complete list of award winners for Bellevue West:
2021 Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska
Bellevue West: 26 awards, two national medals.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Baylee Clang, 12th, Painting, “Florence.”
Torai Hamlin, Ninth, Drawing & Illustration, “Color of Fall.”
Grace Kolesik, 12th Mixed Media, “Beauty in Pain.”
Cassidy Pechar, 10th, Painting, “Swamp Sunset.”
Sherlyn Serrano-Arteaga, 12th Sculpture, “Self vs. Mind.”
Lydia Torres, 10th Painting, “Layers to Lydia.”
Kennedy Wallman, 12th, Painting, “Joes.”
Kennedy Wallman, 12th Art Portfolio, “Color Blocked.”
SILVER KEYS
Baylee Clang, 12th, Painting, “Bliss.”
Baylee Clang, 12th, Painting, “The Artist.”
Jazmine Cunningham, 12th, Painting, “This Camera Sucks.”
Emma Eicher, 11th, Ceramics & Glass, “For MorMor.”
Sophie Goessling, 11th, Painting, “Monochromatic Self-Portrait.”
Grace Kolesik, 12th, Art Portfolio, “Creatures.”
Addison Phillips, 10th, Photography, “Natures Gift.”
Addison Phillips, 10th, Photography, “The Cardinals of Winter.”
Kennedy Wallman, 12th, Painting, “Touch.”
GOLD KEYS
Baylee Clang, 12th Art portfolio “More than Meets the Eye.”
Baylee Clang, 12th Painting, “Arsenic.”
Baylee Clang, 12th Painting, “Iridium.”
Baylee Clang, 12th Painting, “Tungsten.”
Jazmine Cunningham, 12th Sculpture, “Ivy’s Alley.”
Jazmine Cunningham, 12th Sculpture, “The Dessert Table.”
Esperanza Garcia, 10th Painting, “A Stroll in Japan.”
Ellison Hall, 11th Ceramics & Glass, “More Than a Warning.”