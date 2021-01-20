Bellevue West boys ride streak over Omaha North 88-47

The Thunderbirds boys basketball team is now riding a four-game win streak after defeating Omaha North 88-47 Saturday night at home.

North came into the night averaging 57 points a game while coach Doug Woodard’s T-Birds have averaged nearly 80. Saturday night at Bellevue West’s “Thunderdome” featured a select amount of tickets available for student fans for the first time this season.

Bellevue West jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter behind a Frankie Fidler three-ball. That shot started a T-Bird run that carried a 22-9 lead after the first quarter. BW’s Josiah Dotzler got hot midway through the second, hitting four 3-pointers, to give the T-Birds a 51-21 lead at half. The rest is history as Fidler and company strolled to a 88-47 win at home.

Bellevue West began the week by handing Lincoln Pius X their first loss of the season on Tuesday night with a final score of 82-65. Pius X was able to tie the game at 28 in the second quarter, but the Thunderbirds then began to pull away with the win. Bellevue West shot an impressive 53% from beyond the arc and was 10-for-11 at the line.

The Thunderbirds’ Friday night game that was scheduled against Omaha Benson was postponed due to inclement weather. The contest was rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19, at home.

Bellevue West now holds an 11 and 1 record on the season and looks to continue their impressive season as the state tournament approaches in late February.