Bellevue West cheer team wins state championship

Procopio said she is not sure what to attribute the team’s success to other than pure luck.

“We had all 22 girls at that state competition and I think the first time all year we had everybody at a practice was the week prior,” Procopio said.

Procopio said she has been reiterating things girls could do to help themselves and the team while they’re not at practice.

“So maybe they finally started listening to us, but it was nice to finally have a moment where everybody was actually able to participate and show their skill,” Procopio said.

Procopio said this year was interesting because, back in August, the team was unsure of what they were going to be able to do physically while adhering to coronavirus regulations.

“Honestly we didn’t start pushing them until probably November, so I’m really excited to see once we start in July, how much farther they get and how much they grow,” Procopio said.

Procopio said if she was asked in August if she thought the team would be competing for a state title she would have likely said no.

“I think once we started having fall sports, we realized, okay, we have to get this going,” Procopio said.