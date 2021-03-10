Bellevue West cheer team wins state championship

The Bellevue West cheer won the state championship in the in the Traditional Performance Division of the Nebraska State Cheer & Dance Championships at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island on Feb. 19.
Bellevue West Cheer Coach Jamie Procopio said Traditional Performance Division is a relatively new division for Nebraska cheer.
“I think this is only like the second, maybe third year that they’ve done this category and so we have a lot of new skills that we’re putting together,” Procopio said.
She said the team faced several obstacles including COVID-19 regulations on its way to the state championships.
“The day we learned the choreography for this routine, half of my team was gone for various reasons, so it’s been challenging,” Procopio said. “It was just nice to see them finally get some credit for all the work that I don’t think people realize that they put in.”
Bellevue West Junior Morgan Smilko said it felt cool knowing her team was going to state and the teams they would get to go against.
Smilko said the hardest part of the season was that some of the practices the entire team was not present for various reasons.
“When some girls did come back, we had to let them know what they missed and what they need to do, so that was pretty difficult,” Smilko said.
Procopio said she is not sure what to attribute the team’s success to other than pure luck.
“We had all 22 girls at that state competition and I think the first time all year we had everybody at a practice was the week prior,” Procopio said.
Procopio said she has been reiterating things girls could do to help themselves and the team while they’re not at practice.
“So maybe they finally started listening to us, but it was nice to finally have a moment where everybody was actually able to participate and show their skill,” Procopio said.
Procopio said this year was interesting because, back in August, the team was unsure of what they were going to be able to do physically while adhering to coronavirus regulations.
“Honestly we didn’t start pushing them until probably November, so I’m really excited to see once we start in July, how much farther they get and how much they grow,” Procopio said.
Procopio said if she was asked in August if she thought the team would be competing for a state title she would have likely said no.
“I think once we started having fall sports, we realized, okay, we have to get this going,” Procopio said.
Smilko said she was just hoping she could continue to cheer and that she did have some fear of the school shutting things down due to the pandemic.
“As soon as fall sports started kicking in, I got excited, because we can compete, now we can go places, we can go to showcases, we could probably go to state,” Smilko said.
Smilko said once sports started up she looked forward to have her team compete against tough cheer opponents such as Millard West.
“I wanted be able to have my team hold our own against someone like that,” Smilko said.
Although Millard West did not compete in the division that Bellevue West ended up winning, Morgan said it was exciting it compete against tough schools at state.
“I really liked how some people can finally see what we’re capable of because I cheer a lot,” Smilko said. “Whenever I’m in class and someone brings up cheerleading, they like to mention how it’s not that hard, it’s not really that much of a sport.”
Smilko said Bellevue West’s Jon Mauro put the team’s routine on TVs around the school for the community to see.
Both Smilko and Procopio said they are looking forward to see what the team can do next year.