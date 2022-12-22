Bellevue West gets 'unique experience' playing in Twelve Courts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OK, the Twelve Courts of Christmas is a misnomer.

But it sounds good.

There are 12 full-size courts on the two floors of HyVee Arena, the repurposed Kemper Arena of the old Big Eight Basketball Tournament and the 1988 NCAA final.

Using all 12, well, that’s best for summer ball. Not for an up-and-coming holiday basketball event that has 225 teams playing, four courts at a time, for the second half of December.

“We thought early on that it was just really creative and everybody would buy into it,’’ Twelve Courts Director Steve Maxey said. “Well, it really was a mistake to be quite honest, because that means people think we're playing on all 12 courts, which we're not.

“We don't want it to appear to be an AAU event that many schools are used to playing in, and you'll talk to schools saying we really don't want to be in another AAU event because of teams playing beside each other.”

At one time Tuesday, Dec. 20, three of the four courts — two on the four-court, old lower level of Kemper and two on the eight-court floor above the old main concourse — had Metro Conference teams playing, Bellevue West’s boys and girls were on the lower level, Omaha Westside’s girls up above.

The lower-floor courts, running perpendicular and tucked into the end zones of the old Kemper configuration, had a throwback feeling from girders and the supports for the upper floor. The permanent seats on the lower bowl were kept, for a balcony effect.

Bellevue West’s boys had a Christmas Day stats line — 12/25 — on 3s in their 77-53 win over Kansas City’s Park Hill. The Trojans have at least three future Division I athletes. Kendrick Bell is signing with Michigan as a quarterback, Dayton Howard with Iowa as a wide receiver and Marqueas Bell, who led them with 21 points, is bound for Southeast Missouri basketball.

Creighton signee Josiah Dotzler had a 18-point, 10-assist double-double for Nebraska’s top-ranked team, now 6-0. Jaden Jackson was 6 of 7 on 3s for a game-high 22 points.

West coach Doug Woodard brought the Thunderbirds to KC for last year’s inaugural event and Westside came here partly because of his recommendation to Warriors boys coach Jim Simons.

“It’s a unique experience,’’ Simons said, his team beating Owasso, Oklahoma, 54-42 after trailing at halftime. “It’s a different setting and it’s a team that doesn’t know much about you and you don’t know much about them.

“We talked to our guys about the process. You get to play a quality opponent in a big arena and see how we would compete. That’s what we were looking for and I thought our guys competed really well in the second half.”

Bellevue West’s girls edged Liberty (Missouri) North 46-45 behind 16 points from Naomi White, 12 from Macayla Askew and 10 from Ahnica Russell-Brown. Liberty High’s girls beat Westside 43-35. Warrior freshman Sanai Foster had a team-high nine points in the loss.

The Twelve Courts of Christmas, because of the singular facility at hand, couldn’t be duplicated in Nebraska. Or maybe anywhere else.

It’s exceeding Steve Maxey’s expectations. He had been in Trenton, Missouri, at North Central Missouri college and staged a much smaller event for 16 years. He was heading into retirement, or so he anticipated, with a move to KC.

“I hadn't been here anytime until I was approached by the fellows here at HyVee Arena, asking if I would buy into this concept and help them launch an effort,’’ Maxey said. “I told them that even though they wanted to have 100 teams the first year that there probably would be difficulties because of first-year jitters, the fact that you have to sell it and there are so many schools already contracted.

“I told them to be patient. Little did we know that we will be successful with 134 teams.”

Next year could be 300 teams. And more of them could be coming down I-29 out of Nebraska.

Bellevue West (6-0)... 17 25 24 11 — 77

KC Park Hill (3-4)....... 11 9 20 13 — 53

BW: Jaden Jackson 22, Josiah Dotzler 18, Robby Garcia 8, Eldon Turner 7, Jaxon Steuve 6, Steve Poulicek 6, Jacob Arop 4, Isaiah McMorris 4, J’Dyn Bullion 2.

PH: Marqueas Bell 21, Akoi Akoi 7, Gavin Schaag 6, Cameron Jones 6, Kendrick Bell 5, Ty Schreck 5, Bryce Lisaka 2, Desire Tonye Nyemeck 1.