Bellevue West girls edge out Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at MAC Shootout

Friday Night’s MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs featured varsity girls from Bellevue West and Council Bluffs’ Abraham Lincoln with both teams heating up on the season, entering the contest with a record above .500.
The game began evenly matched, the Thunderbirds and the Lynx exchanged blows and knotted the game at 14 at the first-quarter buzzer. AL was extremely physical down low and generated almost all of their 14 points from in the paint. The Thunderbirds, however, took a much different approach. Bellevue West was able to connect from beyond the arc multiple times, hitting four 3-pointers in the quarter.
The Thunderbirds hit a cold spell throughout the second quarter when the three-ball wasn’t dropping but were able to somewhat stall the down-low offensive prowess of the Lynx. Both teams settled in on defense early in the second and scoring was much harder to come by, the first half ended with a 25-24 Bellevue West lead.
Bellevue West started off the second half in dominating fashion, going on a 7-0 scoring run over 5 minutes into the third quarter stretching their lead to 32-24 behind their perimeter shooting. AL was able to hang around though, drawing several shooting fouls late in the quarter to end on a 7-3 run and pull within four before the start of the fourth.
Despite an increased defensive effort, the Lynx couldn’t find many offensive opportunities to steal the victory. The Thunderbirds were held to only 8 points in the fourth and pulled out a win, 43-38.
“Bellevue West has a very physical team so we knew going in that it was going to be a battle,” said A.L. head coach Chad Schaa. “They were just able to get hot at the right times and we went cold.”
The Thunderbirds leading scorers were Taryn Wharton, who had a game-high 19 points, and Dani Peterson with 14.
Bellevue West: 14 11 10 8--43
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln: 14 10 7 7--38