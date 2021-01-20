Bellevue West girls hold game-long lead to beat Omaha North 73-20

Bellevue West’s girls varsity basketball took to the court Saturday night against a scrappy Omaha North team and left victorious with a 73-20 win.

Bellevue West started off hot behind Taryn Wharton who had the first eight points on the night for the T-Birds. Wharton led all scorers in the first half with 17 points as BW took a 38-12 lead into halftime. Their dominance would continue into the second half as they led 64-18 after three and won 73-20, holding North to only two points throughout the fourth quarter.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Bellevue West took a bad loss from Lincoln Pius X 39-74 which snapped a three-game win streak for the T-Birds. BW was outscored 24-5 in the first quarter alone and were unable to dig themselves out of that hole for the rest of the game. Tuesday’s scoring was led by Wharton, who had 16 points, and Dani Peterson with 10 points and eight boards leaving her just shy of a double-double.

Friday night originally featured a matchup with Omaha Benson, but had to be rescheduled due to snow, the game will now be played on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Bellevue West is now 7-4 overall on the season and has won four of their last five.