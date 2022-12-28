Bellevue West graduate closing college career as part of Kansas' big turnaround

Malcolm Lee knew it was a matter of time before Kansas turned a corner.

Lee's glad he was around to take part in it.

"It's tough going through years when you're only winning three games or two games or one when you're 0-9. So to go out like this feels really good," said the former all-stater from Bellevue West, who spent the past four seasons on the defensive line for the Jayhawks.

Kansas won a total of five games the previous three years before going 6-6 in 2022. That put the Jayhawks in a bowl game for the first time since 2008, against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Since that last bowl trip, the Jayhawks have had six coaches.

Lee played the 2018 season at Iowa Western and arrived in Lawrence after David Beaty was fired that November.

Then Les Miles took over, but went 3-18 in his two seasons.

Lance Leipold then was ushered in and, after a 2-10 first season, led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start this year and a spot in the Top 25. A win over Oklahoma State in early November made KU bowl eligible — the victory over the Cowboys also ended its streak of 44 consecutive losses to ranked teams.

"(He brought) the structure in the sense of long-lasting stability and consistency," Lee said of Leipold. "The biggest problem facing KU in the past is every other year there's been a new coach and it's hard to establish a culture.

"Most teams that are successful are player-led and it's kind of hard to do that when you have so many different regimes going in and out. I think he's done a really good job of establishing a player-led program. He keeps us accountable and makes sure there's a zero tolerance for acting outside the culture."

Lee has done his part on and off the field.

After making four starts each in 2019 and 2020, he's been a full-time starter the past two seasons. He recorded career bests of 27 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss this fall.

And as one of the Jayhawks who has endured multiple coaching changes, Lee has become a leader.

"As an older guy, you do your best in a capacity to set an example for the people younger than you, the guys who are next up," Lee said.

With his super-senior season drawing to an end, Lee said he plans to continue to train in preparation for KU's pro day in the spring and see what options he has after that.