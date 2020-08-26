Bellevue West graduate earns construction degree

One Bellevue West High School alumna found her love for construction by complete chance.

Keilah Sadler, a 2019 graduate at Bellevue West, participated in the Metro Community College Career Academy for construction her final two years of high school and earned her associate’s for construction management this summer.

By the time she earned her high school diploma, she was already halfway done with her associate’s degree.

Sadler, who originally wanted to go into the fashion design field, said she never once thought of a career in construction until taking the Metro courses.

“It was nice instructor and student feedback — they always made sure we understood what you were going to be doing,” she said.

The courses turned out to be a perfect fit for Sadler, who is a visual and hands-on learner.

“Every class, you’re working and applying what they’re teaching you,” she said. “You’re working on the house, working on the roof, you have to be harnessed in and stuff like that.

“You’re doing the real world job and concepts. Even though I’m going into the business side of construction, I like being able to be in charge and see the projects grow from start to finish.”