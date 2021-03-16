Bellevue West graduate opens chicken wing restaurant

One Bellevue West graduate is taking his love of cooking and presenting it to his hometown community in the form of chicken wings.

Camron White, Bellevue West Class of 2010, said he has always thought about selling his food to others because he has always posted a lot of what he cooks online.

“I'm a big connoisseur of wings myself and living in Bellevue, there's just really not that many options of wings with consistency,” White said. “So it was just a whim one day, to see if I would have any interest in buying any wings with homemade sauces, and here we are.”

White came up with the name Certified Wings after going down a list of potential names he had in mind.

One potential name for the business would have been "winging it" but after realizing that was already trademarked, White went back to the drawing board.

"My friend designed a clothing line called Proper Fitted so I was gonna call it Proper Wings but that wasn't something that struck about with me after a couple of days of consideration," White said.

He said the name Certified Wing Company just came to him and he had the logo designed.