Bellevue West graduate opens chicken wing restaurant

One Bellevue West graduate is taking his love of cooking and presenting it to his hometown community in the form of chicken wings.
Camron White, Bellevue West Class of 2010, said he has always thought about selling his food to others because he has always posted a lot of what he cooks online.
“I'm a big connoisseur of wings myself and living in Bellevue, there's just really not that many options of wings with consistency,” White said. “So it was just a whim one day, to see if I would have any interest in buying any wings with homemade sauces, and here we are.”
White came up with the name Certified Wings after going down a list of potential names he had in mind.
One potential name for the business would have been "winging it" but after realizing that was already trademarked, White went back to the drawing board.
"My friend designed a clothing line called Proper Fitted so I was gonna call it Proper Wings but that wasn't something that struck about with me after a couple of days of consideration," White said.
He said the name Certified Wing Company just came to him and he had the logo designed.
"It just kind of suited me and it fit with everything I wanted to be and so we sell certified wings, the best wings that you can get," White said.
As of now, Certified Wing Company will take customer orders on Mondays and operate on Wednesdays, White said.
Wing flavors are mild, Cajun dry rub, teriyaki, hiyaki (a spicy teriyaki sauce), garlic parmesan, spicy garlic parmesan and kickin' sweet chili.
The menu also offers sides of French fries or onion rings.
For those interested in tasting the homemade wings, customers can directly message the Certified Wing Company on Facebook to place an order.
White said he is currently building a website that will go live in the near future where customers can place their orders online.
He said he is also currently looking for a potential brick and mortar or food truck for his restaurant.
Certified Wing Company currently delivers to all of Bellevue and Omaha.
White said he has received good feedback from the community so far about his wings.
"Every time I deliver, I have received repeating customers every week," White said. "I'm definitely thrilled to see that people are actually enjoying this and wanting to see this become a full fledged business."