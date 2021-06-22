 Skip to main content
Bellevue West High School names 2021 valedictorians
Bellevue West High School named the following students as its last-ever set of valedictorians: David J. Berger, Jason M. Bonner, Adam D. Johnson, Bridget C. McGovern, Ashleigh D. Ragone, Cole D. Rausch and Bryan P. Yumul.

Bellevue Public Schools announced in 2018 that it would no longer recognize valedictorians, beginning with the graduating class of 2022.

Instead, graduating students will be honored using a three-tiered diploma system. Through the system, students will graduate with a highest distinction, distinction or regular diploma.

David Berger

Bridget McGovern
Ashleigh Ragone
Cole Rausch
Bryan Yumul
Jason Bonner
Adam Johnson

