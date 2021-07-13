Bellevue West student places top 14 at National Speech Tournament

“This is something I need to talk about, this is something that needs to be brought to attention,” Bender said.

Bender said before her research into colorism, she had not heard of the topic before.

“It’s such an uncomfortable topic and so I was like, OK, this is a topic that I need to talk about because of the uncomfortableness,” Bender said.

When the season first began, Bender said she did not know she would end up in the top 14 in the country for her persuasive speech.

“The mindset that I have when I compete, I always compete to win,” Bender said.

Bender said she wanted to make sure that her topic was top 14 material.

“Even though there were some times where I’m like, oh, whoa, this is not top 14 material, I always knew deep down that it had to be something that’s important,” Bender said.

Bellevue West forensics coach Becca Hier said she was not surprised by how well Bender did at the tournament due to work put into the speech.