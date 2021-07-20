Bellevue West varsity legion team looks to keep rolling in postseason

The Bellevue West Thunderbirds varsity legion baseball team has continued their phenomenal summer play into the A1 area legion tournament that began on Friday, hosted at Allred Field.

Following a top-10 finish in the Gopher Classic up in Minnesota, the two-loss DC Electric sponsored Thunderbirds secured a first round bye in the A1 area tournament last Friday and then played Millard Sox Black on Sunday.

The Sox were first to draw blood on Allred Field as they scored two runs in the top of the first for an early lead. Bellevue West was able to hold the Sox scoreless the rest of the game as a big five-run third inning catapulted the T-Birds to victory. DC Electric finished the game in five innings by a score of 10-2. Daniel Lester led the team with three RBI while Kyle Cornish threw for over four innings and struck out three batters.

Game two on Sunday night featured a matchup with Ralston’s varsity legion team, SOS Post 373. The Thunderbirds got on the board first in the top of the second inning with one run and then followed suit with three more in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. Ralston, however, had the answer in the bottom of the sixth as they scored five runs to take a late one-run lead. Timely bats for DC Electric forced extra innings as the T-Birds plated one run in the top of the seventh to knot it up 5-5.