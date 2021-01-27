Bellevue West wrestlers compete at UNK Midwest Duals

The Thunderbirds traveled to Omaha Benson as the tournament was split into three different sites for health and safety concerns. West dominated Benson, Omaha Northwest and Omaha South by a combined score of 198-33. T-Birds Grant Moraski and Jack McDonnell enjoyed a nice day on the mats, both wrestlers going undefeated through the tournament with several pins each. The two duals lost came from the hands of Omaha Westside and Millard West, the Wildcats showed grit, winning four of their five duals to win the Benson site conference. Bellevue West then traveled to Kearney on Jan. 22 where they would drop all four varsity duals to Broken Bow, Columbus, York and Minden. Despite losing all four duals there were some standout performances from the T-Birds squad.