Bellevue West's Nate Centineo bowls state tournament's first 300 game

Nate Centineo achieved bowling perfection this week on the biggest stage.
The Bellevue West sophomore rolled a 300 in Monday's (Feb. 7) qualifying round at the state bowling tournament. He accomplished the feat in front of a packed house at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
It was the second perfect game in varsity competition since the NSAA approved the sport. Claire Busch of Papillion-La Vista South rolled a 300 last month during a dual against Omaha Marian.
"The pressure wasn't as bad as I thought," Centineo said. "I've had some high scores before, and I thought I'd get one someday."
Perhaps it was inevitable. His father and older brother both have rolled 299 games, coming up one pin short.
Centineo, whose previous high game was a 279, rolled 12 straight strikes in his second of four qualifying games. He called his final strike "a pretty solid shot."
"I kept telling myself not to overthink it," he said. "After that last strike, I let it all sink in."
That last strike also resonated with Centineo's father Joe, who was watching it all.
"When I got my 299, it was all just for fun," he said. "It was nerve wracking watching Nate because doing that at state in front of that crowd was just incredible."
Centineo was presented a commemorative bowling pin, but his day was far from over. He still needed to roll two more qualifying games in hopes of reaching the state quarterfinals.
"The first three frames of my next game were a little off," he said. "I knew that I had to refocus."
Centineo, who had rolled a 193 in his first game, finished with scores of 216 and 191 for a four-game total of 900. That placed him fifth in the quarterfinals.
After outlasting Fremont's Alex Riessen in the first round — the two were tied before Centineo won a sudden-death roll off — he lost to eventual state champion Ryland Prokopec of Columbus by four pins in the semifinals.
"That was the hardest tournament I've ever bowled in," Centineo said. "It was really disappointing to lose but hopefully I'll be back next year."
Despite that semifinal loss, Centineo always will know that he bowled the first 300 in state tournament history — and the first in his family.
"I know Nate was upset when he lost," Joe Centineo said. "But I told him that people are going to remember that 300 game for a long time."
