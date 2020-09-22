Bellevue woman involved in crash that kills motorcyclist

A Bellevue woman on Monday afternoon was involved in a collision resulting in a fatality, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:30 p.m., the the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Omaha Fire & Rescue responded to the intersection of 132nd and Harrison streets in reference to a vehicle versus motorcycle personal injury crash.

A westbound Mazda 3 reportedly collided with an eastbound motorcycle as the Mazda attempted to negotiate a left turn to go south, police said. The driver of the Mazda, Susan Barrett, 74, of Bellevue, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the motorcycle, Nicholas Scarpino, 23, of Omaha, was transported to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy, in critical condition.

According to the release, Scarpino died at approximately 10 p.m. Monday evening.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit is conducting the investigation and no further details are currently available.

