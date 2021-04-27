Bellevue's annual fall cleanup day is here

The other two sites will not be collecting trees and brush. No yard waste will be accepted.

The Tree Collection Site is also open the last Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.

The clean-up is for City of Bellevue residents only who pay trash fees included on their M.U.D. bill.

The city will require all persons to bring their previous month’s M.U.D. bill to prove residency.

Clean up is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business items will not be accepted. No vehicles larger than pickup trucks will be permitted unless prior arrangements are made.

- Senior citizens and disabled individuals who meet low income guidelines can make arrangements to have items picked up by calling 402-682-6602 by noon on May 7.

Those items will be picked up curb side on the qualified citizen’s next regular trash day, the week of May 10.

Any other questions can be referred to the street department at: 402-293-3126 or e-mailed to kathy.austin@bellevue.net

The City of Bellevue is requesting a food item donation to the Bellevue Food Pantry with every load.

