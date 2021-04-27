Bellevue's annual spring cleanup day is here

The City of Bellevue’s Annual Spring Clean Up will be on May 8.
Two Street Department area’s located at 29th and Hancock, and 8252 Cedar Island Road will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day for residents to drop off solid waste, including the following items:
Both locations will accept the following items:
- Household and outdoor items including: Furniture, Mattresses, Carpeting, Toys.
- Metal goods including: Major Appliances, Storm Doors and Windows, Lawn Mowers, Snow Blowers, Bicycles, Automotive Parts, Propane Tanks, Fencing
- Construction Materials including: Lumber, Drywall, Doors and Windows, Masonry Products, Concrete, Sinks, Toilets, Landscaping Timbers
- Electronics including: Computer Hardware, Audio/Video Components, Radios, Speakers.
The following items will not be accepted at the shops:
Tires, Boats, Campers, Televisions, Computer Monitors
Trees, Brush, Yard Waste, Automotive oil
Paint and Hazardous wastes
(A regional household hazardous waste collection facility will take these items. Call 402-444-SINK (7465) or check on line at www.underthesink.org.)
*Recycling information for these and other items can be found online greenbellevue.org.
** Glass may be recycled 24/7 at 9400 S. 36th St. (Bellevue Fire Station).
** Green Bellevue will also host a Electronics and Styrofoam Collection Event on May 8 at the Bellevue University Lot D from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Citizens at the sites will be directed to unload solid waste directly into a Papillion Sanitation compactor truck or near a roll off container.
- All other items will need to be separated: Metal and Appliances, Electronics, Batteries, Propane tanks and Concrete and masonry products.
- All children must remain in vehicles while in dump areas.
- The City’s contractor has salvage rights to all materials brought to the sites. No salvaging will be allowed.
- The City of Bellevue is asking that all citizens assist in our efforts by not bringing items which can be bagged and left curb side for normal weekly pick-up.
Tree and Brush Collection site location:
Cedar Island Road at Rose Lane Road (Old Sarpy County Landfill site) The City requires all trees and brush to be hauled directly to the Old Landfill area for disposal.
The other two sites will not be collecting trees and brush. No yard waste will be accepted.
The Tree Collection Site is also open the last Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.
The clean-up is for City of Bellevue residents only who pay trash fees included on their M.U.D. bill.
The city will require all persons to bring their previous month’s M.U.D. bill to prove residency.
Clean up is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business items will not be accepted. No vehicles larger than pickup trucks will be permitted unless prior arrangements are made.
- Senior citizens and disabled individuals who meet low income guidelines can make arrangements to have items picked up by calling 402-682-6602 by noon on May 7.
Those items will be picked up curb side on the qualified citizen’s next regular trash day, the week of May 10.
Any other questions can be referred to the street department at: 402-293-3126 or e-mailed to kathy.austin@bellevue.net
The City of Bellevue is requesting a food item donation to the Bellevue Food Pantry with every load.