Bellevue's Volcanic Pepper's lands Spot on 'Hot Ones' YoutTube show

Tim Bader, owner of Volcanic Peppers and hot sauce connoisseur, never thought his hot sauce would be eaten by Drew Barrymore among other celebrities.

That reality became true when his sauce called “Thor’s Hammer” was selected as one of the several sauces on the popular YouTube show, “Hot Ones,” featured on the YouTube channel “First We Feast” with more than 9 million subscribers.

Bader said he doesn’t pay too much attention to heat rating index featured on the show because there is no accurate way to measure a heat index.

“It’s very hot, for most people it’s going to cause a pretty good overwhelming sensation,” Bader said.

Bader came up with the name for the sauce through progression of an idea he had.

“The initial naming was going to be Thor versus Loki and I had some designs around that label,” Bader said.

He said he began to run into copyright issues with the original name with Marvel.

After some work with a graphic designer, “Thor’s Hammer” came to be the now famous hot sauce.

“They can’t copyright Thor’s hammer, I mean they can’t tell me I can’t use that, so I was just trying to steer away from the whole Marvel thing,” Bader said.

“It was kind of a progression, over time as we develop the recipe, we also tend to kind of develop our graphics and have multiple iterations and we know it’s a collaborative thing with me and my guys,” Bader said.

This was not the first year Bader has tried to submit his hot sauce to be featured on the show.