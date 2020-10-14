Berger named National Merit semifinalist

David J. Berger of Bellevue West High School has been named a National Merit semifinalist.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of nearly 16,000 semifinalists nationwide, 103 of them from Nebraska.

The program honors students for their academic ability, giving semifinalists the opportunity to compete for more than $30 million in scholarships next spring.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

