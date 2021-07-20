'Black Widow' a big summer action hit

When Marvel Studios announced a Black Widow film was on the docket, I initially was not thrilled.
Why release this movie now?
Spoiler alert: Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, has been dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a little over two years now.
The first few trailers that came out for the movie did not get me pumped for the movie and the several delayed release dates had me losing interest faster than a kid in math class.
I am pleased to say that the wait was worth it and fears subsided. This movie is the perfect summertime blockbuster to sit back and enjoy.
“Black Widow” takes places after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” but before the events of “Avengers: Infinity War.”
The film takes the audience on an action packed spy adventure that gives us a closer look at the character of Black Widow.
The actor that stole the show for me was David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, also known as Red Guardian. Basically, he is a Russian version of Captain America, super soldier formula and all.
Red Guardian was by far, the most hilarious character in a film that has plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and dramatic superhero landings.
I love the idea that Russia created their own version of Captain America and wonder if somewhere down the line we will get to see a face-off between the two.
Harbour has shown great range in the past, as evidenced by his acting in stage productions of Hamlet and his portrayal of Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things.”
Give Harbour any role and I bet he will knock it out of the park.
“Black Widow” reminded me of several spy thriller films and perhaps, can be best compared to a Daniel Craig James Bond film that is mixed with elements from a myriad of sitcoms.
A lot of the time, Marvel movies can suffer from trying to set up future projects but this movie can stand on its own two legs.
Johansson puts everything she has into what is likely the last time we will ever see her play this character. Her interactions with her family were some of the best parts of the movie.
The action was smooth and dialogue on point. There were some awkward pacing moments that slowed down the film, but not enough to drag it down too much.
Aat its core, this film is grounded in familial relationships and examines a particularly unique blended family dynamic.
I felt a genuine connection between Johansson’s character and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.
Belova is face that I hope to see again in future Marvel projects because she plays as a more humorous foil to Johansson.
The one issue I have with this movie is that I feel it should have been released years ago.
It is unfortunate that Black Widow could not get her own movie until after she died.
Other than this one nitpick, I would declare “Black Widow” a must see for all Marvel and non-superhero fans alike.
This will likely be the biggest film of the summer and there are several reasons behind that, chief among them being that it is a great movie at its core and the world is a glutton for blockbusters.
“Black Widow” is a great sendoff for the character of Natasha Romanoff.
I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Black Widow” earns a five out of five buckets of popcorn for being an excellent entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.