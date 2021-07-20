'Black Widow' a big summer action hit

I love the idea that Russia created their own version of Captain America and wonder if somewhere down the line we will get to see a face-off between the two.

Harbour has shown great range in the past, as evidenced by his acting in stage productions of Hamlet and his portrayal of Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things.”

Give Harbour any role and I bet he will knock it out of the park.

“Black Widow” reminded me of several spy thriller films and perhaps, can be best compared to a Daniel Craig James Bond film that is mixed with elements from a myriad of sitcoms.

A lot of the time, Marvel movies can suffer from trying to set up future projects but this movie can stand on its own two legs.

Johansson puts everything she has into what is likely the last time we will ever see her play this character. Her interactions with her family were some of the best parts of the movie.

The action was smooth and dialogue on point. There were some awkward pacing moments that slowed down the film, but not enough to drag it down too much.

Aat its core, this film is grounded in familial relationships and examines a particularly unique blended family dynamic.