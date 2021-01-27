Boys Basketball: Bellevue West continues dominating season over rival Chieftains

Bellevue East had the opportunity to host this year’s Battle for Bellevue as the cross-town rival Thunderbirds traveled to the Chieftain’s home court on Jan 22.

The highly-anticipated series has been somewhat lopsided in the past, the T-Birds have won the last three match-ups and 23 of the last 27 contests dating back to the 1998-99 season. Bellevue East looked to change the narrative on Friday, but the T-Birds proved to be too much to handle.

West seemed to control the game from the opening tip. Their offense was in-sync early as Frankie Fidler began the night’s scoring with a three-pointer and a 8-0 T-Bird run as they cruised to a 21-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The only field goal for the Chieftains in the first came from a Paul Schuyler triple.

The Chieftains seemed to wake up a bit in the second behind the play of senior Dige Dige who managed a couple tough buckets in the paint to show life for East. However, no matter how well East seemed to play, they were never able to crawl back in this one. West’s relentless offense hit shot after shot to put the T-Birds up 35-11 at the half.