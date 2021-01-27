Boys Basketball: Bellevue West continues dominating season over rival Chieftains

Bellevue East had the opportunity to host this year’s Battle for Bellevue as the cross-town rival Thunderbirds traveled to the Chieftain’s home court on Jan 22.
The highly-anticipated series has been somewhat lopsided in the past, the T-Birds have won the last three match-ups and 23 of the last 27 contests dating back to the 1998-99 season. Bellevue East looked to change the narrative on Friday, but the T-Birds proved to be too much to handle.
West seemed to control the game from the opening tip. Their offense was in-sync early as Frankie Fidler began the night’s scoring with a three-pointer and a 8-0 T-Bird run as they cruised to a 21-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The only field goal for the Chieftains in the first came from a Paul Schuyler triple.
The Chieftains seemed to wake up a bit in the second behind the play of senior Dige Dige who managed a couple tough buckets in the paint to show life for East. However, no matter how well East seemed to play, they were never able to crawl back in this one. West’s relentless offense hit shot after shot to put the T-Birds up 35-11 at the half.
“We were able to speed it up, trying to keep the ball out of Tk Barnett’s hands,” said Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard, “If you let them run their sets they execute them well and that was a big thing for us — hard, aggressive switches on defense.”
The second half was much less of a one-sided affair, but the Chieftains’ deficit was too much to overcome, Bellevue West pulled out a 70-43 statement win on their Bellevue rivals’ home court. Barnett had a big second half for the Chieftains, he poured in 21 points on the night after going 5/11 from beyond the arc and snagging four boards. No other Chieftain would end the night in double digits as their next best scorer was Schuyler with nine points, three boards and two assists.
West featured four scorers in double digits; Greg Brown with 15, Frankie Fidler with 14 while both William Kyle and Jaden Jackson chipped in 10 a piece. The T-Birds’ Chucky Hepburn also had a well-rounded performance with eight points, two rebounds and nine assists.
“By and large, defensively, I think we were pretty good all night,” said Woodard, “Offensively we were hit and miss, we had some guys who did not have good nights but some other guys picked it up.”
After Saturday night’s bout, Bellevue West improved to 13-1 while the Chieftains fell to 2-11 on the season before they traveled to play a tough Omaha Central team on Saturday. East hoped for a different result on Saturday but the Eagles ran away with it early and never looked back. The Chieftains have now lost two in a row, falling to 2-12 on the season, as they turn their focus to Friday when they will host the Omaha Burke Bulldogs.