BPS student artists featured at Omaha Summer Arts Festival

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival was held June 4 through June 6 and featured several students from Bellevue Public Schools, who went on to gain several awards.

This year’s festival featured a mix of virtual and outdoor activities that celebrated the arts and supported local artists.

Some BPS students were given the opportunity to participate in two events.

Students at Bellevue East High School, Bellevue West High School, and Mission Middle School participated in the Young Artist Exhibition, which included 316 works from 24 metro-area schools. YAE images will be displayed on the Omaha Summer Arts Festival website — www.summerarts.org — for the next year.

These young artists also participated in the Public Art Wooden Sign Project, a special project that spreads love and healing to the Omaha community through art. The students’ wooden signs were displayed at the Joslyn Art Museum Fountain Court and then traveled to Seymour Smith Park, where they were taken home by members of the community.

Award winners from BPS include:

Bellevue East

Schuyler Lambrecht, 11th grade — Merit Award — “A Happy Little Nightmare” — mixed media: marker and colored pencil.