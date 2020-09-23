Bryan Middle School initiates #Bekind programming

“I think it helps that we have these programs in schools because it gives us a platform to really speak out against those things and to also teach students, how to advocate, how to not be bystanders, to help their peers in situations like that,” Suhr said.

Bryan Middle School Principal Andrew Karmazin said he agreed with Suhr that bullying is more virtual than it ever has been.

“We’re a center of education and so there’s a there’s right ways to do things and I guess there’s inappropriate ways to do things and so we kind of get ahead of it,” Karmazin said, “It’s a proactive way to teach students that they can use their words to send love to send for those positive messages.”

He said the more students are encouraged to be kind to others the chances of then spreading kindness increases.

Suhr said the #BeKind is a yearlong initiative divided into quarters and consists of four major contest.

Every day, students say the no place for hate pledge that it includes the student will be kind both online and in person.

In addition to the no place for hate pledge, students will have a random act of kindness challenge.

The daily school calendar includes activities tied into the #Bekind initiative such as Exercise Day, do a chore, send someone a nice message you wouldn’t normally and so on.

