Bryan Middle School's pantry aids students

Bryan Middle School is using an onsite pantry to further assist students and families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sara Riviera, a Bryan Middle School social worker, said this is the second year of the pantry being in use.
“We’ve had about 40 students come through this school year, but we would love more students to take advantage of it, so we’ve been trying to figure out different ways to get the information out to our kids,” Riviera said.
One way the school has been advertising the pantry to students is videos.
One video included a segment featuring all what the pantry has to offer students.
Another form of outreach included the social workers having a cart during lunch where kids could pick up gloves and scarves among other items for free.
Tess Kirkholm, a school counselor at Bryan Middle School, said she was pleased by the amount of students that utilized the cart during lunch and the school will look to do similar events in the future.
Riviera said some students might be reluctant to use the pantry for several reasons such as students might not want hand me downs or do not want their peers to judge them.
“We were pleasantly surprised by the number of kids that came through and actually grabbed things and I think a lot of kids, once they noticed that one of their friends was going, then crowds started coming through to the cart,” Riviera said.
“They’re at an age where peer approval is key and it’s on the top of their minds,” Riviera said.
Some of the items in the pantry include coats, scarves shirts, hygiene products, shoes and non-perishable foods.
Students can use the pantry by visiting the counseling office and asking for Riviera or Kirkholm.
Students can also ask their teacher about the pantry and the teacher will then email Riviera or Kirkholm about getting the students connected with the pantry staff.
Riviera said the community can donate items to the pantry by contacting Bryan Middle School at 402-557-4100.
“It’s very heartwarming to see people that donate and give those resources, especially during difficult times,” Riviera said.
Riviera said the pantry will be open the entire school year.
