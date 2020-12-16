Bryan Middle School's pantry aids students

Bryan Middle School is using an onsite pantry to further assist students and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara Riviera, a Bryan Middle School social worker, said this is the second year of the pantry being in use.

“We’ve had about 40 students come through this school year, but we would love more students to take advantage of it, so we’ve been trying to figure out different ways to get the information out to our kids,” Riviera said.

One way the school has been advertising the pantry to students is videos.

One video included a segment featuring all what the pantry has to offer students.

Another form of outreach included the social workers having a cart during lunch where kids could pick up gloves and scarves among other items for free.

Tess Kirkholm, a school counselor at Bryan Middle School, said she was pleased by the amount of students that utilized the cart during lunch and the school will look to do similar events in the future.

Riviera said some students might be reluctant to use the pantry for several reasons such as students might not want hand me downs or do not want their peers to judge them.