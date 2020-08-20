Bryan Middle welcomes new principal

Andrew Karmazin will have a unique experience as his first year of being Bryan Middle School’s principal.

Karmazin has held multiple roles with Omaha Public Schools for 15 years, including a science teacher, coordinator for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme, instructional facilitator and dean of students at Lewis and Clark Middle School; the director of the district’s Expelled Student Program at Parrish School; and the school support liaison at Beveridge Middle and Burke High schools.

Through many different positions, Karmazin said his passion is middle school, which is one reason he took on his new role as a Bryan Middle School bear.

“I’ve always loved engaging in worthwhile work and working with the staff, students and families,” he said. “The community vibe at Bryan Middle School is outstanding, and I really want people to succeed.”

With OPS starting its first semester completely remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Karmazin said it’s imperative for him to create bonds with families with plenty of communication, even remotely.

“It will be a unique first nine weeks,” he said. “We have a large student body, and I’m working directly with teachers for quality engagement with the students.”