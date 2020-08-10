BU to host program with FCU Centris

Bellevue University will host a virtual program with Centris Federal Credit Union to enforce leadership skills in the workplace.

The program, CentrisUp, will run beginning in August, with 10 sessions that will benefit those in attendance.

Several BU faculty will facilitate the program and sessions.

Jon Titus, BU’s continuing education director, said the partnership with Centris has helped with developing different sessions that will benefit all participants.

“It’s really unique in how [Centris] partnered with us to deliver the content and make it really relevant to them,” he said.

Titus said there are three things the program will tackle: skill building, relevance to the participants’ workplace and how these sessions will be readily applied in the workplace.

Because of COVID-19, the program will be hosted virtually, though Titus said there’s still a possibility of having in-person sessions if the virus clears.

“It’s always preferable when we can all see each other face-to-face and a lot of communication is in non-verbal and body language,” he said. “It presents a little hurdle, but the participants are so excited.”