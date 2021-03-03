Buildertrend expands, jobs coming to metro area

Buildertrend, the leading provider of cloud-based constuction management software for homebuilders, remodelers and specialty contractors, announced the acquisition of competitor CoConstruct, a complimentary provider of construction project management software for the residential construction industry, on Feb. 23.

Funding for the acquisition is provided by a growth investment in Buildertrend by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and HGGC. Existing CoConstruct investor Serent Capital is reinvesting in the combined company.

Buildertrend co-founder and co-CEO Dan Houghton will lead the combined company, and CoConstruct founder Donny Wyatt will serve as an advisor to lead integration efforts.

Houghton said the acquisition will lead to the hiring of about 75 to 100 jobs, most of those in the greater Omaha metro area.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.