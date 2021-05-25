Campus Notes

The following student from the area was named to the Dean’s List:

Jessica D Rupp, — accounting.

University of Nebraska at Kearney

The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale.

The following students from Bellevue were named to the dean’s list:

Dylan Hicks, Kylee Krauss, EmmaLee McDonald, Jordyn Rippe, Keenan Torres, Jaylen Turner, Jonathan Drozda, Rebecca Meusch and Norah Renner.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Hunter Douglas Rausch of Bellevue was among six cadets in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps who received military commissions during private ceremonies May 13 and 14.

Belmont University