Campus Notes

Southern New Hampshire University
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List:
Austin Brunet of Bellevue
Bree Berger of Bellevue
Karlie Farmer of Bellevue
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
University of Maryland Global Campus
The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC):
Amber S. Grimes of Bellevue earned a bachelor of science in business administration.
Jonathan Hamilton of Bellevue earned a bachelor of science in human resource management.
Melissa Noirot of Bellevue earned a bachelor of science in software development and security.
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University awarded degrees to 446 undergraduate and graduate students at its 132nd commencement on May 8:
Timothy Brooks — master of science in nursing.
Allison Glomb — master of science in nursing/master of business administration.
Martha Hart — bachelor of science in nursing.
Emily Larsen — bachelor of science, criminal justice in society, high distinction.
Viveca Power — bachelor of arts, philosophy and religion, modern language studies, highest distinction, silver key award.
Zachary Schwindt — bachelor of arts, political science, psychology, highest distinction, gold key award.
Bailey St. Clair — bachelor of arts, psychology, gender studies, high distinction.
Bryson Williams — bachelor of science, biology.
Kari Zelenka — master of science in nursing/master of business administration.
Missouri Valley College
Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
The requirements for the Dean’s List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.
The following student from the area was named to the Dean’s List:
Jessica D Rupp, — accounting.
University of Nebraska at Kearney
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale.
The following students from Bellevue were named to the dean’s list:
Dylan Hicks, Kylee Krauss, EmmaLee McDonald, Jordyn Rippe, Keenan Torres, Jaylen Turner, Jonathan Drozda, Rebecca Meusch and Norah Renner.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Hunter Douglas Rausch of Bellevue was among six cadets in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps who received military commissions during private ceremonies May 13 and 14.
Belmont University
Cate Lillion of Bellevue qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.