Catching up on Movies: 'Godzilla King of the Monsters'

When I saw the trailer for Godzilla versus Kong my jaw dropped to floor and my interest was peaked.
Versus movies are typically terrible because no one wants their beloved character to be defeated swiftly in battle.
Case in point would be Freddy versus Jason which pits two iconic horror movie characters against each other and ultimately ends up in a draw.
I am someone that loves definitive endings and by their very nature versus movies with classic characters can never truly deliver a definitive ending.
This is not the first time Godzilla and Kong have fought each other and to prepare myself for this titanic clash I will be re-watching the movies in this shared universe.
First up is ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters.’
The worst part of every Godzilla movie is always the humans because to be quite frank with you reader, all I want to see is this giant lizard destroy things with its atomic breath.
I don’t care for the scenes with people in between as they really only serve to carry the plot along and to put the movie’s stakes into perspective.
This hold true in this movie as the human characters are often forgettable and when people see this movie they will comment on how the one actor was good in that football show or that one actress rocked it in Stranger Things.
I am of course referencing Kyle Chandler, who is known for role as Coach Taylor in ‘Friday Night Lights,’ and Millie Bobby Brown known for her role in ‘Stranger Things.’
The plot is as straightforward as it can be.
Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.
This movie features several past Godzilla foes that culminate in an epic battle that ravages skyscrapers.
It makes me feel bad for the pour soul that has to clean it all up in the aftermath.
One of my favorite scenes in the movie is not even a fight scene, it is a human interaction with Godzilla.
Ken Wantanabe plays Dr. Ishiro Serizawa a high ranking scientist that looks to Godzilla as a force of nature more so than a monster.
Serizawa sacrifices himself to set off a nuke to power up Godzilla enough to where he can fight again to save humanity. Before the nuke sets off, Serizawa takes off his helmet and looks and touches Godzilla before he dies.
I like how the camera opens to Godzilla looking at the human in front of him and in this moment the god-like creature is connected with humanity, despite no words being spoken by the Kaiju.
I felt like fan at a sporting event when it came time to the final battle between Godzilla King Ghidorah. The only thing missing was a team Godzilla t-shirt and foam finger.
This movie presents the battle scenes in a entertaining fashion that makes my heart race a mile a minute.
It is those pesky human characters that make me yawn at the movie and make me want to turn off the television.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Godzilla: King of the Monster” earns a 3 out of five buckets of popcorn for being a film that has really high octane actions but is slowed down by mostly boring and dull human characters.
Also I am still team Kong headed into the eventual meeting of these two behemoths.