Catching up on Movies: 'Godzilla King of the Monsters'

When I saw the trailer for Godzilla versus Kong my jaw dropped to floor and my interest was peaked.

Versus movies are typically terrible because no one wants their beloved character to be defeated swiftly in battle.

Case in point would be Freddy versus Jason which pits two iconic horror movie characters against each other and ultimately ends up in a draw.

I am someone that loves definitive endings and by their very nature versus movies with classic characters can never truly deliver a definitive ending.

This is not the first time Godzilla and Kong have fought each other and to prepare myself for this titanic clash I will be re-watching the movies in this shared universe.

First up is ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters.’

The worst part of every Godzilla movie is always the humans because to be quite frank with you reader, all I want to see is this giant lizard destroy things with its atomic breath.

I don’t care for the scenes with people in between as they really only serve to carry the plot along and to put the movie’s stakes into perspective.