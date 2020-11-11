Catching up on movies: 'Holidate'

This is not a Christmas movie, but a movie that includes literally every major holiday on the calendar.

It is also not a movie for the family as there are graphic and revealing scenes that would likely traumatize small children.

An important aspect of any romantic movie is the on-screen chemistry between the two lovebirds. I am happy to say, I loved how the two main characters played off each other and I quite liked their dynamic and how it evolves over the course of the movie.

There was a genuine connection on screen that kept me immersed in the storyline from start to finish.

This movie does target an audience that enjoys vulgar and over the top humor. If you prefer comedies that are more subtle in their approach, you probably will not have a good time with this one.

I would for sure put this movie above any of the Hallmark movies on television and I’m just excited for what Netflix has in store in regards to holiday programming.

Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Holidate” earns a three out of five buckets of popcorn for being an average film that did not make my eyes bleed or ingrain a sense of regret watching it.

This is a must watch for a stay in date night.

