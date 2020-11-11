Catching up on movies: 'Holidate'

With all the craziness from the election on everyone’s mind, I decided I needed a distraction.
Naturally, Netflix is my go to place for when I need to get my mind off things and I proceeded to surf through the various offerings like a professional.
I eventually landed on Netflix’s latest romantic comedy “Holidate.”
“Holidate” is a rom-com that deals with two individuals, Sloane and Jackson, as they platonically date each other on festive occasions over the course of one year.
This movie stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as the two protagonists who may or may not fall in love for real by the end of the movie.
Spoiler alert: they do indeed fall in love.
The biggest problem I usually have with romantic comedies is that anyone with a brain can sniff out the ending within 10 minutes.
Every rom-com features two people meeting each other, them getting to know each other, getting into an argument and of course ends up with them getting together by the end of the movie.
Although I didn’t gain any brain cells watching this movie, I did actually have a good enough time watching it with my fiancée.
The humor is so absurd and vulgar and holds no punches back with every scene.
This is not a Christmas movie, but a movie that includes literally every major holiday on the calendar.
It is also not a movie for the family as there are graphic and revealing scenes that would likely traumatize small children.
An important aspect of any romantic movie is the on-screen chemistry between the two lovebirds. I am happy to say, I loved how the two main characters played off each other and I quite liked their dynamic and how it evolves over the course of the movie.
There was a genuine connection on screen that kept me immersed in the storyline from start to finish.
This movie does target an audience that enjoys vulgar and over the top humor. If you prefer comedies that are more subtle in their approach, you probably will not have a good time with this one.
I would for sure put this movie above any of the Hallmark movies on television and I’m just excited for what Netflix has in store in regards to holiday programming.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Holidate” earns a three out of five buckets of popcorn for being an average film that did not make my eyes bleed or ingrain a sense of regret watching it.
This is a must watch for a stay in date night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!