Catching up on movies: 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey'

Netflix has been releasing a ton of originally produced content during the pandemic and it has been great not having to watch shows I have seen already.
I stumbled upon “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” while scrolling endlessly on Netflix and was glad I made a pit stop to watch this movie.
If you have read my other Christmas movies reviews, then you can probably tell I don’t have too many bad things to say about these films.
This one is no different and actually made me tear up at several points throughout the movie.
In the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle’s (Forest Whitaker) fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.
My two favorite actors in this movie had to be Whitaker and Mills, who both did a great job of portraying emotional characters. When I watched these two characters interact on the screen together I felt genuine human emotions being played out on screen.
I don’t typically like musicals but this movie did a good job of spacing out the music between dramatic scenes- oh and the music is actually pretty good.
The soundtrack was so good I decided to download the entire thing onto my phone and I am currently belting out the song while my dog is looking at me funny.
Whitaker’s character goes through a meaningful journey that sees him betrayed, lose everything and spiral into a dark pit of depression.
Of course, like any good Christmas movie, there is a ray of hope in some sort of fashion and in this film that hope is present in Mills’ character.
Mills portrays a young creative genius that wants to connect with someone that sees the world like she does and through her attempt to connect with her grandfather she finds someone to look up to.
Mills, unlike many other children protagonist in holiday films, is not gullible enough to fall for any trickery that is thrown her way over the course of the movie.
Every Christmas movie needs an even-better villain, and perhaps for the first time in his career, Keegan-Michael Key is stepping into a role that doesn’t require him to make the audience laugh.
I also have to give this film bonus points as far as representation goes. The world of “Jingle Jangle” centers an all-Black cast in a Victorian period filled with lavish costumes and impressive dance numbers to boot.
Since its November release, the movie has garnered a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.6 out of 10 on IMDB.
Trust me, this movie is one where the Rotten Tomatoes score is actually reflective of the quality of the movie.
Too often these streaming platform movies are forgettable but this one will stick around in my memory for a while.
This is one to watch with the entire family and is sure to be a holiday classic moving forward.
I rate movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn, with five being a masterpiece and one being the worst movie ever made.
Catching up on movies: “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is four buckets of popcorn for being a heartwarming film that is just in time for the holiday season.
