Catching up on movies: 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey'

The soundtrack was so good I decided to download the entire thing onto my phone and I am currently belting out the song while my dog is looking at me funny.

Whitaker’s character goes through a meaningful journey that sees him betrayed, lose everything and spiral into a dark pit of depression.

Of course, like any good Christmas movie, there is a ray of hope in some sort of fashion and in this film that hope is present in Mills’ character.

Mills portrays a young creative genius that wants to connect with someone that sees the world like she does and through her attempt to connect with her grandfather she finds someone to look up to.

Mills, unlike many other children protagonist in holiday films, is not gullible enough to fall for any trickery that is thrown her way over the course of the movie.

Every Christmas movie needs an even-better villain, and perhaps for the first time in his career, Keegan-Michael Key is stepping into a role that doesn’t require him to make the audience laugh.

I also have to give this film bonus points as far as representation goes. The world of “Jingle Jangle” centers an all-Black cast in a Victorian period filled with lavish costumes and impressive dance numbers to boot.