Catching up on movies: 'Mortal Kombat'

Have you ever watched a movie and just felt like a gray cloud?

I felt like this after watching “Mortal Kombat” and was deeply disappointed.

“Mortal Kombat” is so disappointing that it makes me want to reconsider my admiration for the classic video game franchise I know and love.

My bar is set low for movies that are based on video games. There are some game movies that are alright but for the most part, video game movies come off as too cheesy and over the top.

The film starts off great, with a humanized version of the iconic “Mortal Kombat” character Scorpion also known as Hanzo Hasashi.

The opening battle sequence made me feel invested and gave off the feel of an old time martial arts movie.

Sadly, the “Mortal Kombat” movie is like a deflating balloon and the longer this film went on the less appealing it became.

For those not familiar with “Mortal Kombat” the plot might be more akin to a Japanese anime or American cartoon than a typical action movie.