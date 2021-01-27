Catching up on movies: 'Outside the Wire'

I was excited to see that streaming giant Netflix is planning on releasing an original movie every week this year in 2020.
From past experiences with watching any Netflix original content, I have gotten a mixed bag when it comes to quality.
Some originals are amazing, truly worthy or praise, while others should be cast down into the inner depth of hades.
‘Outside the Wire’ starring Anthony Mackie, lies somewhere in the middle of these two extremes.
It was the kind of movie where I had to turn my brain off and just look at the cool explosions and science fiction concept being presented to me.
The movie plot is somewhat similar to other movies so the audience might feel some sense of familiarity during their viewing.
When disgraced drone pilot, Lt. Harp (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone after disobeying orders, he finds himself working for Capt. Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer tasked with locating a doomsday device before insurgents do.
I am a big fan of science fiction movies and when I see the word android I always think back to a personal favorite of mine, “I Robot.’
Admittedly this film takes advantage of improved technology but pales in comparison in terms of complexity to ‘I Robot.’
One of my favorite parts of the movie was the special effects, which made me believe that we as a society are not far off from the technology in the film.
Bad special effects can break my immersion from a film, so I am happy to report that I was drawn to the movie’s plot for a while.
There does come a point where I checked out and did get bored but I persevered to finish the movie until the credits rolled across the screen.
Mackie does a stellar job as an android and pleasantly surprised me with the amount of emption he gave to an android character.
Although, the android Leo’s personality does come with a myriad of curse words that made me want to cringe or wash my own mouth out with soap.
None of the characters really stand out to me much and just kind of faded into the background.
The ending of the film I will not spoil but I will say that it was a disappointing end to an average film.
I liked the camera work during the actions sequences, mostly because they made my heart beating as if I had just had three cups of coffee.
I also consider myself a technology nerd and this movie made me look up how advanced our drone and military technology is today.
I can honestly see in my lifetime full-on drone soldiers being used in military conflicts as opposed to human soldiers.
This movie sort of goes in to the debate of man versus machine but never goes too deep into that philosophical territory.
The unfortunate side of this movie is that perhaps I put too many expectations on the film being the first big movie Netflix has released this year.
I might be too critical in my review but I just cannot shake the feeling that this was a movie that I will soon forget.
There are scenes of intense violence so I would not recommend watching his movie with the kids.
I am looking forward to seeing what Netflix can do for the rest of the year when it comes to its original content.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Outside the Wire” earns a three out of five buckets of popcorn for being an overall forgetful film that did provide me with some cool explosions to look for two hours.