Catching up on movies: 'Outside the Wire'

One of my favorite parts of the movie was the special effects, which made me believe that we as a society are not far off from the technology in the film.

Bad special effects can break my immersion from a film, so I am happy to report that I was drawn to the movie’s plot for a while.

There does come a point where I checked out and did get bored but I persevered to finish the movie until the credits rolled across the screen.

Mackie does a stellar job as an android and pleasantly surprised me with the amount of emption he gave to an android character.

Although, the android Leo’s personality does come with a myriad of curse words that made me want to cringe or wash my own mouth out with soap.

None of the characters really stand out to me much and just kind of faded into the background.

The ending of the film I will not spoil but I will say that it was a disappointing end to an average film.

I liked the camera work during the actions sequences, mostly because they made my heart beating as if I had just had three cups of coffee.

I also consider myself a technology nerd and this movie made me look up how advanced our drone and military technology is today.