Catching up on movies: 'The Invisible Man'

I’ve been meaning to watch the latest iteration of the “Invisible Man” for a long time.

I was, in fact, going to see it in theaters earlier this year.

Then the pandemic happened.

Theatres across the world were shut down and movies began to steadily go towards digital outlets.

“The Invisible Man,” was one of many films that went to on-demand, and I have procrastinated watching it ever since.

Perhaps the main reason behind my reluctance to watch this movie is that the feeling of being watched is one of my deepest fears.

Ask anyone in my friend group, and they will tell you that I do not like people walking behind me.

I will go out of my way to slow down and let people pass, just so that I can avoid someone walking on my heels and watching me.

This film takes my weird habit and irrational fear and cranks that up a notch.

To say this film is just about an invisible man would not do it justice.