Catching up on movies: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League '

I came into this four hour long adventure with low expectations. I mean, how much improved can a director’s cut be compared to the theatrical release?

I was proven wrong. The Snyder cut is leagues better than the original “Justice League” movie.

Character development was one my biggest gripes with the original version, but the Snyder cut took the time to give characters their shine that is not possible in a two hour long time slot.

In particular, both Ezra Miller’s portrayal of Flash and Ray Fisher’s of Cyborg stood out to me the most.

To me, Cyborg is the emotional core of this movie and it is no contest. This cut of the film gives Cyborg an entire origin story, cool action sequences and in the end made him my favorite character of the movie.

I have been fond of the Cyborg character ever since watching the “Teen Titans” cartoon growing up and was glad to finally see a good portrayal of him in live action.

Miller’s portrayal of Flash is also much improved in this movie. Without spoiling too much, I will just say that the Flash is actually able to showcase why he is one of the most powerful super hero in the DC comics canon.