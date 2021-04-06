Catching up on movies: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League '

I never thought I would sit down to watch a four hour long movie.
Nor did I think a four hour movie would be enjoyable.
But “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” proved to me what happens when directors get to execute their complete vision for a movie free of studio interference.
I can’t go fully in-depth into all the drama that went on behind the production of directors cut of the film but I will try to briefly go over the journey that led to this movie that almost never was.
The theatrical cut of “Justice League” was released in 2017 to little fanfare. The superhero movie genre is a crowded one and a movie that shoehorned in characters that the audience never met simply did not resonate in critical or economic success.
Zack Snyder had to leave the production of “Justice League” due to the unfortunate passing of his daughter. After this exit, Warner Brothers put in Joss Whedon to take the helm of the movie.
What resulted was an abomination of a movie that is better suited for the trash can than movie theatres.
Fans of Zack Snyder rallied and produced cries to the studio to release the Snyder cut of the film.
Eventually, years passed and all hope was lost but then, out of nowhere, I saw the announcement that the long awaited Snyder cut would be released on HBO Max.
I came into this four hour long adventure with low expectations. I mean, how much improved can a director’s cut be compared to the theatrical release?
I was proven wrong. The Snyder cut is leagues better than the original “Justice League” movie.
Character development was one my biggest gripes with the original version, but the Snyder cut took the time to give characters their shine that is not possible in a two hour long time slot.
In particular, both Ezra Miller’s portrayal of Flash and Ray Fisher’s of Cyborg stood out to me the most.
To me, Cyborg is the emotional core of this movie and it is no contest. This cut of the film gives Cyborg an entire origin story, cool action sequences and in the end made him my favorite character of the movie.
I have been fond of the Cyborg character ever since watching the “Teen Titans” cartoon growing up and was glad to finally see a good portrayal of him in live action.
Miller’s portrayal of Flash is also much improved in this movie. Without spoiling too much, I will just say that the Flash is actually able to showcase why he is one of the most powerful super hero in the DC comics canon.
Although still not as good as the television version of the Flash, Miller does a good job to close the gap with this performance.
The plot of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is for the most part the same as the original release.
In the wake of Clark Kent/Superman’s (Henry Cavill) death at the hands of Doomsday in “Batman v Superman,” vigilante Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) begins to assemble a team of crime-fighters to defend earth.
Together with Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman seeks out cybernetically enhanced former college football star Vic Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), speedster Barry Allen/The Flash (Miller) and Atlantean warrior king Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa). They face off against Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), the herald and second-in-command to alien warlord Darkseid, who is charged by Darkseid with hunting down three artifacts hidden on earth.
If that sounds like a lot to do in a two hour movie, that is because it is too much and I felt the four hour long running time was, for the most part, warranted.
Going into the movie the audience can expect to see several stylistic choices from Snyder that could turn some people away.
The movie has a darker color to it visually and tonally to most Marvel movies. While there is some humor inserted into the movie, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” takes a more serious approach to a superhero movie.
A nitpick I have with this movie is the fact it probably could have cut the runtime down to three and half hours if Snyder did not force in so much slow motion effects.
There were some scenes that just featured a character walking and out of nowhere slow motion would creep on the screen and make me feel like I was looking at a painting of Aquaman in the rain.
In the end I cannot really knock Snyder and crew too much for this move because this cut means more to me than what the end product is.
This movie is the culmination of a director’s artistic vision and Snyder dedicated the film to his late daughter.
“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is the best possible version of what this type of movie could be and it is my hope that Warner Brothers takes notes moving forward with other superhero films.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is a 4.5 out five buckets of popcorn. Take the time to watch -this much improved movie.