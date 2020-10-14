Catching up on the movies: 'Rocky' is still an all time classic

This film launched the career of Stallone, as he would go on to star in several iconic action films and some not so good comedy films.

Stallone does an excellent job of portraying a down-on-his-luck loser that does not believe he is going anywhere in his life.

Heck, even his trainer said he had the potential to become a great fighter but threw it all away for a few extra bucks breaking thumbs and collecting debts.

Rocky is so down on himself and used to being a “loser” that when he is offered the fight against Apollo he is almost in disbelief, and from my point of view, does not think he is worthy of the title shot.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of the movie comes from watching the growth of Rocky’s character, both physically and more importantly, mentally.

He goes from a guy that is a dreg of society to a guy that fully believes in himself and went the distance with the heavyweight champion of the world.

Some would say the climax of this journey is the entire fight itself, but I would disagree.

The true climax comes in Round 14 when Rocky — at this point in the fight — resembles the meat he uses as a punching bag and gets knocked down for what might be the final time.