Chamber gearing up to host annual banquet dinner

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual banquet dinner.

The event is being held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Beardmore Event Center, 3750 Raynor Parkway.

Doors for the live, in-person event, will open at 6. There will be a 6:30 dinner followed by a program at 7. The cost to attend in-person is $100 for chamber members and $125 for non-members.

Those who don’t wish to attend in person will be able to livestream the event. Those participating virtually will also receive a $20 gift card to Roma’s Italian Restaurant. The cost for those participating via livestream is $85.

All attendees, whether in-person or via livestream, will receive a copy of Jack Stark’s book, “The Championship Formula,” and a chance to win either an amethyst and diamond necklace or a men’s fine watch.

Chamber President Kevin Hensel said the program features three speakers with the general topic of grit, perseverance and resilience. The chamber is also presenting its annual Silver Arrow and Distinguished Service awards.

Hensel said his organization is excited to spend a quality evening with the greater Bellevue business community – whether virtually or in-person.

“We’re very excited to be able to hold the event and offer a choice for participants to engage and support the Bellevue Chamber in a manner that works best for them,” Hensel said in an email to the Leader.

