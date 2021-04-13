Chieftain baseball answers loss with blowout win

Head coach Ian DeLaet and the Bellevue East Chieftains dropped a home game to Ralston on April 9 but then bounced back with a huge win over Omaha Bryan on April 10.

Blake Urwin started on the mound for the Chieftains Friday night against coach DeLaet’s alma mater as the Chieftains lost 2-0.

Urwin was fairly solid on the bump as he pitched for all seven innings and allowed only two runs on four hits and tree walks. Despite the team batting a mere .136 on Friday night, Jake Eltiste went two for three at the plate with two hits, one of them being a double.

After Friday’s loss, the Chieftains traveled to Omaha Bryan for Saturday night’s slugfest. Bellevue East jumped on top right out of the gates, scoring runs in all first four innings of the game. Quite the turn around from the night before, Bellevue East hit .444 as a team against Bryan.

Paul Schuyler and Jason Bishop led the way at the plate for Bellevue East as both finished with three RBI’s each. The Chieftains used a variety of pitchers on Saturday but Kyle Rutherford was the most successful, he went for two innings and had four strikeouts. Bellevue East would go on to win the contest 12-0.

Coach DeLaet and company are now 6-8 on the season and will face a tough Millard South squad in their next matchup at home on Wednesday. Following that game, Bellevue East will host Nebraska City on Monday.

