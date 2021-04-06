Chieftain baseball finishes third-place in Van Metre Invitational

The Bellevue East Chieftains varsity baseball squad participated in the ninth annual Van Metre baseball Invitational at Omaha Northwest over the weekend and went 2-1 against the competition for a bronze-medal finish.
The Chieftains’ week began with a tough 5-1 loss against Bennington on April 1. Bennington pitching stole the show as Bellevue East batted a mere .167 as a team. Paul Schuyler scored the sole run for the Chieftains and went one for three at the plate while Jason Bishop, Sam Semanko and Will Foster all combined for the team’s other three hits.
Junior Blake Urwin had himself a decent day on the mound going for six innings and giving up eight hits, five runs and only two earned runs.
Bellevue East bounced back in the first round of the Van Metre Invitational as they handed Omaha North an 11-1 loss. A 1-1 game after the first inning quickly flipped when the Chieftains scored five runs in the bottom of the second to go up 6-1 before cruising to victory. Senior Joe Finan pitched a complete game for the Chieftains and allowed only three hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out four.
After defeating Omaha North, Bellevue East had to turn around and play Omaha Central just a few hours later. The Eagles’ offense was still hot from their previous matchup and put up eight runs on Bellevue East in the first two innings to the Chieftains’ one for an 8-1 lead after two. Unfortunately the Eagles held off a late Chieftain push and Bellevue East lost 14-9.
The Van Metre Invitational carried on into April 3, with Bellevue East playing Omaha South for third-place honors at the tournament. In a surprisingly low-scoring affair the Packers were the first to draw blood in the bottom of the fourth with a run to take a 1-0 lead. The Chieftains answered right back in the top of the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh to take a 3-1 lead before Omaha South managed one more run in a comeback attempt to make the final score 3-2.
Now 11 games into the season, the Chieftains sit with a 4-7 record before they traveled to Arlington on April 5 to match up with the Arlington Eagles. Following Monday’s contest, head coach Ian DeLaet and company will take the diamond against DeLaet’s alma mater. Their matchup with the Ralston Rams is slated for Wednesday on Bellevue East’s home field.