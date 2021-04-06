Chieftain baseball finishes third-place in Van Metre Invitational

The Bellevue East Chieftains varsity baseball squad participated in the ninth annual Van Metre baseball Invitational at Omaha Northwest over the weekend and went 2-1 against the competition for a bronze-medal finish.

The Chieftains’ week began with a tough 5-1 loss against Bennington on April 1. Bennington pitching stole the show as Bellevue East batted a mere .167 as a team. Paul Schuyler scored the sole run for the Chieftains and went one for three at the plate while Jason Bishop, Sam Semanko and Will Foster all combined for the team’s other three hits.

Junior Blake Urwin had himself a decent day on the mound going for six innings and giving up eight hits, five runs and only two earned runs.

Bellevue East bounced back in the first round of the Van Metre Invitational as they handed Omaha North an 11-1 loss. A 1-1 game after the first inning quickly flipped when the Chieftains scored five runs in the bottom of the second to go up 6-1 before cruising to victory. Senior Joe Finan pitched a complete game for the Chieftains and allowed only three hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out four.