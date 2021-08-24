Chieftain football preparing for turnaround season

Despite winning only two games last year, the Bellevue East Chieftains varsity football team is preparing for a big 2021-22 season on the gridiron as most teams tend to overlook them.

Their sole wins came over two respected football programs in Lincoln High and Papillion-La Vista but the Chieftains expect better results for the upcoming fall season. Other than what will be an intense rivalry game against Bellevue West in week two, the Chieftains schedule looks fairly friendly for the first four weeks.

Bellevue East’s season opener is slated for Friday, Aug. 27, on the road against Omaha Benson. Since OPS didn’t have a football season last year, Benson hasn’t played a varsity football game in more than a year and the Chieftains will be ready to take advantage of that fact. Week three is another winnable matchup against Omaha South followed by Omaha Northwest in week four.

Unfortunately for the Chieftains, a couple playmakers departed from the program this offseason and went across town to play for Bellevue West but they maintain a “next man up” mentality. The coaching staff in head coach Nathan Liess, coach Chad Mustard and others have all done an exceptional job in building a respectful, hard-working culture around the program that continues to draw athletes’ attention.