 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chieftains pick up Metro tournament win against Omaha South
0 comments

Chieftains pick up Metro tournament win against Omaha South

The Bellevue East girls varsity soccer team took the pitch this past week for the 2021 Metro Conference tournament with a game against Papillion-La Vista on April 8, and Omaha South on April 9.

Coming off a huge 8-1 win over Omaha Bryan, the left Chieftains looked to impress in this year’s Metro tournament but came up short with 2-0 loss against the Monarchs. Papillion-La Vista featured a well-rounded squad that was tough on defense as they scored in both the first and second halves to beat the Chieftains 2-0.

Bellevue East then took the pitch on April 9 when they faced off with a struggling Omaha South team. The Chieftains entered the match as the 11-seed but that didn’t stop them from walking away with a win. Mya Skoff was the Chieftains’ sole scorer on the afternoon with an assist from teammate Alyssa Brandes.

The Chieftains Metro conference tournament finished with a two-game split, one win and one loss but Bellevue East won’t have long until they’re on the pitch again. Bellevue East’s upcoming schedule featured a matchup on Monday, against Lincoln Northeast, and a rematch against Omaha South on Friday.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert