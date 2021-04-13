Chieftains pick up Metro tournament win against Omaha South

The Bellevue East girls varsity soccer team took the pitch this past week for the 2021 Metro Conference tournament with a game against Papillion-La Vista on April 8, and Omaha South on April 9.

Coming off a huge 8-1 win over Omaha Bryan, the left Chieftains looked to impress in this year’s Metro tournament but came up short with 2-0 loss against the Monarchs. Papillion-La Vista featured a well-rounded squad that was tough on defense as they scored in both the first and second halves to beat the Chieftains 2-0.

Bellevue East then took the pitch on April 9 when they faced off with a struggling Omaha South team. The Chieftains entered the match as the 11-seed but that didn’t stop them from walking away with a win. Mya Skoff was the Chieftains’ sole scorer on the afternoon with an assist from teammate Alyssa Brandes.

The Chieftains Metro conference tournament finished with a two-game split, one win and one loss but Bellevue East won’t have long until they’re on the pitch again. Bellevue East’s upcoming schedule featured a matchup on Monday, against Lincoln Northeast, and a rematch against Omaha South on Friday.

